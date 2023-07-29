The Head of African National Congress (ANC) Electoral Committee and former President Kgalema Motlanthe says the running of the ANC Veterans League conference has been smooth and befitting of the veterans.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the third national conference of the party elders in Boksburg east of Johannesburg.

The 460 voting delegates re-elected Dr Snuki Zikalala and Dr Mavuso Msimang as president and deputy president respectively.

Connie September was re-elected Deputy Secretary-General unopposed leaving only the Secretary-General and Treasurer positions to be contested.

Motlanthe gives his impressions.

“This has been a cakewalk. I mean it has been very easy and they nominated already and all we had to do was to allow them to affirm and also we allowed them to nominate from the floor, so it has been very easy. Of course the conference is not big, the total number of voting delegates is 465 so it is easy to manage those kinds of numbers here. ”