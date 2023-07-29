African National Congress (ANC) stalwarts Dr Snuki Zikalala and Dr Mavuso Msimang, have returned as president and deputy of the ANC Veterans League respectively after being nominated unopposed.

This emerged at the third national congress in Boksburg east of Johannesburg.

At least 466 voting delegates were involved in the selecting of the top five officials that will lead them for next five years.

Comrade Connie September is elected uncontested as Deputy Secretary General of the ANC Veterans League.

Some of the people of attended the congress include the former President Thabo Mbeki and Sophie De Bruyn.

We are joined by the Former President, Comrade Thabo Mbeki and leader of the 1956 women's march, Comrade Sophie De Bruyn.