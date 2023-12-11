Mbalula lashes out at smaller parties as Jardine courts Msimang

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, has criticised the launch of a new movement formed by former First Rand Chair and businessman, Roger Jardine.

Jardine launched the Change Starts Now political movement at the Riverlea Empowerment Centre in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The new movement is set to contest the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the Wedela Community Hall in the West Rand on Sunday, Mbalula described Jardine as nothing but a funded project that has been launched to defeat the ANC in the upcoming elections.

“These people kuthiwa (it is said) are being given a lot of money because this thing yabo abayiqalayo (they have started) for it to have credence, it must have people with struggle credentials. So that is what they do. They are forming a lot of smaller parties to defeat the ANC. They’ve put a lot of money, and they are putting a lot of money to support this project. Roger Jardine is a project we know that; and that project will be defeated.”

Mbalula elaborates in the report below:

Jardine engages Msimang

Meanwhile, Jardine says he has engaged former ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang on joining the newly launched political movement.

Msimang resigned from the ruling party last week where he cited government failures as the reason for his departure.

Speaking during his launch, Jardine described Msimang as a true embodiment of the ANC in the past.

“These outstanding leaders, the veterans their values and ethos applies as much today as it did 30 years ago when the first democratic republic was founded. I want to salute in particular Mavuso Msimang he is the living embodiment of the ANC of our parents and grandparents, indeed he is the living embodiment of our ANC. I have sought his counsel and advice and will continue to do so in the hope that he will join our movement and guide us to a better place for all South Africans.”

-Report by Sibahle Motha