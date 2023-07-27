The ANC Veterans League says it is worried that the governing party’s working relationship with the EFF has taken away its dignity and pride.

It says this is one of the issues that will be discussed at its three-day national conference starting on Friday.

At least 450 voting delegates from six provinces with the exception of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are expected to attend the gathering.

Briefing the media in Boksburg this afternoon, the Convenor of the ANC Veterans League Dr Snuki Zikalala says they are saddened by the relationship that the ANC has with the EFF which he says it doesn’t share any values and principles with it.

“We are saddened by that and we have raised that with our leadership that getting involved with the EFF is taking our dignity away and our pride away and we said this must be addressed. The leadership of the top seven officials have promised to meet with us that going coalition with a party that doesn’t respect the values of the ANC and does not believe in the rule of the law that doesn’t make us look good as the ANC. So, we cannot go into a coalition with such a part we cannot that why we are as the Veterans League that things that have gone wrong in the ANC must be corrected.”