Roger Jardin used as a “black face” of the Moonshot Pact: Mbalula

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has accused the newly formed Multi-Party Charter for South Africa of using businessman and former FirstRand chairperson, Roger Jardin, as what he calls its “black face” for next year’s national elections.

Briefing the media at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg, Mbalula said that Jardine is nothing but a project of the Moonshot Pact and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“Roger Jardin is a project we know, we know that. We know that there is a project called Roger Jardin who comes from the family of the ANC…a civil servant of note. So, they want to make him a black face of the Moonshot committee. That is what they want. So, people who are fearful are the ones entertaining the issue of the Moonshot, not the ANC. Roger Jardin is a project of the Moonshot Pact and the DA.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen and Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille reportedly met with Jardine in Cape Town last week about being the Multi-Party Charter’s presidential candidate.

The charter consists of seven political parties, namely the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party and the Independent South African National Civics Organisation.

Under the pact, the parties will be exploring a pre-election agreement aimed at forming an alternative government to the ANC following next year’s elections.

The DA has urged South Africans to register to vote to ensure that the ANC achieves less than 50% of the popular vote, ensuring a multiparty government.

Mbalula has echoed the sentiments of ANC member, David Makhura, who also accused the DA of trying to use Jardine for his black face and struggle credentials.

