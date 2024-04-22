Mbalula accuses judge in MK trademark case of focusing on politics

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, has accused the judge in the trademark case of focusing on politics rather than facts pertaining to the ownership of uMkhonto Wesizwe.

This is after the High Court in Durban dismissed the ANC’s case on the basis that the party did not contest the matter at the inception of the registration of the MK party.

The ANC has indicated that it plans to appeal the judgment.

Mbalula says the issue of the trademark and uMkhonto Wesizwe goes beyond an election.

“We are arguing the issue of the trademark, not the politics that the judge is talking about. The judge is not a politician, he must get out of politics, we have given him the facts, and he should have dismissed us that you don’t have an authority over this MK. These things are not the same, we are not arguing MK vs ANC. We are saying MK is ours, here is the trademark, he doesn’t refer to that in the judgment.”

ANC to appeal

The MK Party says it feels vindicated by the judgment. Party leaders and supporters were in a jovial mood after the court ruled that the party could continue to use its name and logo.

MK supporters say the outcome will strengthen their voice and campaigns as they canvass for votes ahead of the upcoming general elections.

However, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it intends to appeal the judgment. The party says the case was a matter of principle for them.