The seven opposition political parties at the Multiparty National Convention taking place in Kempton Park east of Johannesburg have agreed to call the pact that comes out of their deliberations, “The Multi-Party Charter for South Africa”.

This was announced by facilitator of the two day talks William Gumede. He says the engagements among the parties have been robust.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says there is still hope for South Africa and voters need to turn up at the polls next year. Hlabisa was speaking at the Convention.

“As the IFP, we are here to determined how best to serve SA together, how best to bring about much needed change and how to make sure that the issues that are important to our constituencies are on the negotiating table these include crime, unemployment, poverty, load shedding, inequality and the ever-widening gap between the rich and the poor. As politicians we can’t bring change alone, we need the help of all South Africans and civil society. If you are unhappy about the way things are in SA, do not stay silent register and vote and effect a change of government in 2024.”

Meanwhile, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says the seven opposition parties must make sure that they work hard to make their individual entities strong.

“You must always remember you must make your party strong to ensure that after the election because after the election we will form a formal coalition that you can bring those values of your party into that coalition that is most important. We must work hard, the Freedom Front Plus is willing to work hard and work together to ensure that together we save South Africa.”

