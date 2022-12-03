The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says there’s consensus among all but two opposition parties that the impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa should go ahead.

This is amid the release of the an independent panel report, which found, among others, that the President has a case to answer on Phala-Phala.

The EFF charges that most opposition parties will be speaking in one voice on how to approach the S89 independent probe into the Phala-Phala saga. This comes after the Forum for Opposition Parties met on Friday.

Speaking to SABC News at the EFF’s 17th Central Command Team Meeting, the Party’s Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, elaborates on the oppositions’ stance.

“The entirety of us in the opposition benches are speaking in one voice even today we are going to be issuing out a consolidated statement in terms of some of the activities that we are going to be engaging in towards the sitting of the national assembly on Tuesday, the 6th and what will happen thereafter so opposition parties are consolidating a common perspective in terms of how we proceed”

Shivambu stated that opposition parties minus GOOD and AL JAMA-AH met on Friday to adopt a way forward. Shivambu believes that even some ANC members will vote for the impeachment process to go ahead.

“There is no National Executive Committee (NEC) that is going to instruct members of parliament to do illegal, unlawful and irrational things, they will not agree to do that – a substantial number of members of parliament, of the ANC even on an open vote are going to vote that the impeachment process must go ahead.”

The political party further poured cold water on ANC national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe’s claim that a resignation by President Ramaphosa would lead to chaos. A claim that Shivambu argue had no merit.

“Gwede Mantashe is just talking figments of his own imaginations, there is no removal of a president that is going to cause chaos in South Africa, in the past in 2008 former president Thabo Mbeki stepped down and life continued as usual , in 2018 former President Jacob Zuma stepped down and life proceeded so the manner in which South Africa is organised is that we have solid insitutions, we are not a Ramaphosa republic” Shivambu laments

While the NEC is set to meet over the weekend over the Phala-Phala saga and the president is said to be consulting stakeholders and considering options over the panel report the EFF is expected to hold a press briefing on Monday.