The ANC Veterans’ League President Snuki Zikalala has lamented coalitions formed at local government level, saying they are not based on principles or the commitment to deliver services to residents.

Zikalala says the league has committed to fixing dysfunctional municipalities plagued by political instability.

This, as the City of Johannesburg faces another motion of no confidence against current mayor, Thapelo Amad and the DA in Tshwane pushes to remove Council Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana.

Zikalala addressed the media on the outcomes of the Veterans’ League Lekgotla in Sandton.

“We are aware that we’ve got 42 dysfunctional municipalities. We, as veterans, have committed ourselves to ensure that those municipalities are fixed, not by civil servants, not by us intervening directly but making sure that branches of the Veterans’ League are encouraged to participate in fixing those municipalities. The Veterans’ League was concerned about the coalitions being formed without adherence to principle or the imperative to deliver services to our people.”

ANC Veterans’ League says Mbeki within his rights to raise concerns: