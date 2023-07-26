The ANC Veterans’ League will hold its National Conference this weekend to elect new leaders.

Former Veterans’ League President Snuki Zikalala will go head-to-head against one of the party veterans Tony Yengeni for the position of President.

Over the years, the Veterans League has been critical of the ANC leadership under former President Jacob Zuma but has seemingly warmed up to incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.

The month of July is regarded as a League Conference month in the ANC. Three weeks ago, the ANC Youth League elected its new leadership after eight years without a formal structure followed by the Women’s League last weekend after many years without leadership.

The party elders organised under the Veterans League are following suit this weekend.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says this gathering of party stalwarts is not giving them sleepless nights like that of the Youth and Women’s League.

“This conference of boet Snuki Zikalala will not give us a problem. I will sleep today because it will sit peacefully. These elders like contesting each other but they can be called to order quick quickly. Among others, this workshop was supported by the Veterans’ League and we must give them a round of applause. The intervening in the municipalities is their idea.”

This is the third Veterans’ League Congress since its formal inception. Its President Dr Snuki Zikalala will face off against former ANC NEC Member Tony Yengeni, should he get enough branch nominations.

In their last conference, former ANC Secretary-General and now National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe called on stalwarts to guide the party as it went a through difficult period in the leadership to the 2017 December Conference.

“You provide guidance to structures and young people. Sometimes they will shut you down but it is your duty to say things are not done like this in the ANC,” said Mantashe.

Mantashe told this council of elders that they should avoid being part of the factional and leadership contestation battles in the organisation.

He cited the difficulty of having the veterans as voting delegates to the ANC conferences insisting that this removes their guidance role as party elders.

“We are going through a difficult period in the ANC and we miss the veterans who can come to the officials’ meeting and say things are not done like this and that’s why I don’t want veterans to vote at an ANC conference. Veterans should be a structure with authority to guide the ANC. Veterans cannot behave like a counterforce.”

With ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa seemingly enjoying support from all of the party’s leagues, Political Analyst Dr Levy Ndou says the Veterans’ League needs to be honest and not factional in its behaviour.

Ndou says, ” You need the Veterans’ League that will be honest to the current leadership of the ANC. At the same time, I would expect the Veterans’ League to come up with leadership that should honestly provide guidance to the leadership of the ANC and that of government. My sense is that those that are in the Veterans’ League have done their part in the ANC and in government. They should not be conflicted and my sense is that they should provide guidance and advice that is in the best interest of the ANC and government.”

The ANC Veterans’ League conference starts on Friday and is expected to end on Sunday with a closing remark from Party President Cyril Ramaphosa.