Police have ruled out any linkage between the torching of 21 trucks and the anniversary of the 2021 July unrest. 21 trucks have been set alight in Kwazulu Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo since Sunday.

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, says they have since identified 12 persons of interest in connection with the incidents.

He says these attacks are well coordinated from Kwazulu-Natal.

More law enforcement officers have since been deployed at major routes including the SANDF in Kwazulu-Natal.

About 12 persons of interest identified following recent truck attacks:



Cele says evidence at their diposal points to industry wars.

“We don’t have evidence that this is linked to July. We are not denying, but the evidence we have is that there has been a call of people saying there are people still fighting the issue of foreign drivers. The evidence we have is that there is a division among the people that are in that particular structure of the trucks. The evidence we have is that, that thing is coordinated, the sabotage of economic people (sic), fighting wars and issues of their industry,” Cele elaborates.

Video: Latest developments on torching of trucks in Mpumalanga