Two more trucks have been set alight at Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal overnight. This comes after least 15 trucks were torched in separate incidents over the weekend in three provinces, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The Truckers Association has called on truckers to find other ways of raising their grievances rather than torching trucks.

Truckers Association of South Africa President Mary Phadi says, “When we look back five years ago, this is how the grievances were presented to South Africa- from the truck drivers that raised their concerns. So, it could be how they will then again start to raise their grievances.”

“We’re not part of the people that had raised concern about the foreign truck drivers. We don’t believe that there should be violence in this country- and we’ve been very vocal about making sure that the government are assisting us.”

KZN – N2 Route: Truck Attacks at Empangeni – two trucks torched pic.twitter.com/4Sj7C3wmPE — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) July 11, 2023

Truck attacks threaten logistics supply chains

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the torching of trucks at the weekend, saying “I am concerned about these activities that take place which is like economic sabotage because burning trucks on the main artery of our country, in terms of the economy, is concerning. Of course, the police will follow up on that those behind this. We are going to ensure we go after those people who torched those trucks because it is not acceptable.”

The motive for the torching of these trucks remains unclear.

No arrested have been made.