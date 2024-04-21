Two and half million jobs in the next 5 years achievable: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the governing party’s promise of two and half a million jobs in the next five years is achievable.

He is in Kwa Zulu-Natal and will continue with his party’s election campaign in some parts of Durban again this morning.

Ramaphosa spent the day interacting with residents with a number of young people telling him that they have degrees but are sitting at home without jobs.

He said they will focus on attracting investment to help fulfil and realise their election promise of creating at least 500 000 jobs every year, mainly for young people.

“Jobs come from investment and we need to garner investment, and post these elections, we are going to go on a big investment drive. We are going to now go for a R2-trillion target and we are going to focus on new industries that are given rise to by new sectors – the green economy, the hydrogen economy.

So the jobs for the future is what we are going to be focusing on – the digital and the green economy. We are surrounded by 4700km border of sea and the economy is calling us … we are doing well and we can do better.”

Statistics South Africa announced in February that the unemployment rate rose from 31.9% in the third quarter of 2023 to 32.1% in the fourth quarter.

Related video: Curbing SA’s Unemployment | 2024 South Africa-China Jobs Fair