President Ramaphosa says there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct that have been made against him, by former State Security Director-General, Arthur Fraser in a statement on Monday.

Fraser opened criminal charges against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station in Johannesburg.

He says the charges emanate from a robbery of over 4 million US dollars in February 2020 at the President’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg in Limpopo.

Fraser alleges that the President was involved in defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping suspects, interrogating and bribing them, and thereafter concealing the crime from the police.

In a statement, the Presidency has confirmed that a robbery took place at the President’s farm in Limpopo on or around 9 February 2020, in which proceeds from the sale of the game were stolen.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya explains, “The Presidency can confirm that a robbery took place at the President’s farm in Limpopo on or around 9 February 2020 in which proceeds from the sale of the game were stolen. The President was attending an African Union Summit in Addis Ababa at the time the incident occurred. On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the South African Police Service for investigation. President Ramaphosa stands ready to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters.”

SAPS confirms criminal charges laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa: