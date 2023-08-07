A new witness is expected to be called to the stand when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

On Friday, the defence counsels for the five accused concluded their cross-examination of state witness and Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Mthokozisi Thwala.

Five men are accused of killing the soccer star at his girlfriend’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in 2014.

Thwala was present at Kelly Khumalo’s parental home on that fateful night.

On Friday, defence counsel advocate Zandile Mshololo accused Thwala of lying about the presence of intruders on the night Meyiwa was shot dead.

She put it to Thwala that the reason he can’t describe the second intruder, nor the weapon in their possession is because no intruder entered the Khumalo house.

Advocate Mshololo: “I’m saying to you, you cannot give the description of the knife that the alleged second intruder was carrying, because there was no second intruder.”

Thwala: “There was a second person there and that person came out and chased me.”

Advocate Mshololo: “But you can’t describe him.”

Thwala: “I didn’t see him properly; do you want me to tell lies now?”

Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Mthokozisi Thwala wraps up his testimony: