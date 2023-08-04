Former Orlando Pirates keeper Senzo Meyiwa’s longtime friend, Mthokozisi Thwala has told the court that he would rather not describe the nature of Senzo and Kelly’s relationship.

Defense council for accused 5, Advocate Zandile Mshololo put Thwala on the spot when she asked him to describe the pair’s relationship around the time of Meyiwa’s murder.

Thwala: It’s going to be difficult

Mshololo: But try.

Thwala: What if I ask not to respond. Because Senzo was in a relationship with Kelly but most of the time I was not there. I have also never made it a secret that I was also Mandisa’s friend. And Senzo would avoid me if he was going to be with Kelly.

Thwala, who is the second witness who was in the house before two intruders allegedly stormed in and demanded cellphones and money, has also denied any knowledge of lobola negotiations between the Meyiwas and the Khumalos.

Previously, Kelly’s sister, Zandile, told the court that the reason Tumelo Madlala was in Joburg on the day the former football star was shot, was to help with the lobola negotiations for Kelly.

However, dismissed this saying “There’s no such.”

Thwala, who says he ran out of the house after the first shot was fired, has conceded in court that he was in no position to say exactly who had fired the shot that killed Meyiwa.

He says he became the second person to run out of the house after Longwe Twala had moments earlier ran out to look for help.

Despite having their cellphones on them when they ran out none of them could called the police or emergency services after the incident.

Thwala has told the court that this was because his phone was off at the time, while Longwe Twala, in a statement read out in court on Friday, said he too had no power on his phone to make the call.

The defense conclude cross-examination of the witness and a new witness, who is expected to be once again be one of the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed, will take the stand.