The African National Congress (ANC’s) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has scoffed at any possibility of President Cyril Ramaphosa being recalled by the party before the end of his term.

Ramaphosa was re-elected party president for a second term at the ANC’s national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa received a total of 2 476 votes.

Delegates at the conference have raised concerns over the party’s Integrity Committee’s Phala Phala report.

The report was expected to be tabled at the conference as the National Executive Committee (NEC) had decided in a recent meeting. However, delegates say the report has not been tabled and is allegedly being withheld.

After Nelson Mandela, two ANC presidents have not finished their terms as heads of state in the last two decades.

Thabo Mbeki did not finish his term in 2008 after being defeated by his deputy Jacob Zuma who was also later recalled before the end of his term in 2018.

Addressing the media during the announcement of the 80 member team of the National Executive Committee, Mbalula says Ramaphosa is the best person for the job and has the support of party members.

ANC National Conference wrap: