President of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa defeats former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at the ANC’s 55th National Conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

The Head of the party’s Electoral Committee, Kgalema Motlanthe has just announced the results with Ramaphosa receiving 2 476 votes against 1 897 votes for Mkhize.

The ANC Electoral Commission is announcing the results of voting for the party’s Top Seven leadership.

Paul Mashatile becomes the deputy president of the party defeating Oscar Mabuyane and Ronald Lamola for that position.

Fikile Mbalula is the next Secretary General of the ANC with Nomvula Mokonyane his deputy.

Chairman Gwede Mantashe also retains his position.

Ramaphosa was elected as South Africa’s fifth democratically elected president in February 2018. This is his second term as ANC president.