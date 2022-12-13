Members of the National Assembly have voted by 214 to 148 against the adoption of the report of the Independent Panel of Experts on the Phala Phala matter. There were two abstentions.

The panel had found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office.

This was the second meeting of the MPs under one roof since the COVID-19 pandemic and fire in Parliament earlier this year.

Voting took place by open ballot.

Most of the African National Congress (ANC) MPs voted against adopting the report while the majority of opposition MPs vote to adopt the report.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Supra Mahumapelo and Mosebenzi Zwane are three of five ANC MPs who voted in favour of adopting the report. A number of members including Lindiwe Sisulu were absent during the vote.

During the debate that preceded the vote, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald argued that if the President wanted to uphold his oath of office, he would avail himself to be scrutinised by a committee of Parliament. Ramaphosa has opted to take the report on judicial review.

Groenewald says Ramaphosa must answer a range of questions to both the National Assembly and the people of South Africa.

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said Ramaphosa has become the greatest enemy of Constitutionalism.

