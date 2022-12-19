The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Parliament says it hopes President Cyril Ramaphosa will take advantage of his re-election as leader of the African National Congress (ANC) to prioritise the interest of the country.

The DA reacted to Ramaphosa’s victory over Zweli Mkhize for the position of President of the ANC during the party’s 55th National Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.

DA Chief Whip in the National Assembly Siviwe Gwarube says her party has noted Ramaphosa’s re-election and hopes he puts the country first.

“That he will prioritise the many South Africans that are living in poverty. The seven out of 10 young people that are without work and the South Africans that are living in squalor because of broken down service delivery. We are hoping that him and his political leadership in the ANC can finally put factional battles aside and really prioritised the well being of South Africans as a prioritise the well being of South Africans as we moved forward as a country.”

Divided Party

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) in Parliament says the newly elected ANC leadership is a demonstration of a divided party. Reacting to the election of the party’s Top 7 chosen at its elective conference, in Nasrec south of Johannesburg. The FF Plus bemoaned Nomvula Mokonyane’s election to the top 7, Senior MP Wouter Wessels explains:

“It is quite clear that the ANC remains a troubled and divided organisation which has not managed to cleanse itself. Both candidates for presidency have scandals hanging over their heads. A victory however of president Ramaphosa is a huge blow to Zuma, Magashule and the likes. But the Top 7 do not instil confidence especially with regards to Nomvula Mokonyane and how she has been implicated in the state capture.”

Happy about Ramaphosa’s re-election

Congress of the People (COPE) in Parliament says it is happy that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as ANC President. It says this will give him another chance to fully implement the recommendations of the state capture report.

“We want to congratulate President Cyril Ramaphosa for being the president of the ANC and therefore continue to be the President of the country. We expect President Ramaphosa to implement the Zondo Commission Report. He must not dilly-dalling because his own party has given him now his fresh new mandate to implement that report,” says COPE’s Dennis Bloem.

Some political parties in Parliament welcome Ramaphosa’s re-election: