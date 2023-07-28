The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has dismissed suggestions that the governing party is micro-managing its deployees in government.

He says a stronger ANC will be an asset to its government as it will help it attend to the daily challenges communities are grappling with.

Mbalula was addressing hundreds of ANC Veterans League on the first day of their three day national conference in Boksburg on Friday.

The gathering is attended by several party stalwarts including Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Sophie Williams De Bruyn.

The meeting ends on Sunday with a closing remarks from President Cyril Ramaphosa.