EFF leader, Julius Malema has lamented critics who have been saying their call for the resignation of president Cyril Ramaphosa is unconstitutional.

Last week, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told a media briefing in Pretoria that the EFF has no mandate to unseat the president.

And that those who want to be in government can only do so through winning the coming general elections next year.

Malema says Ramaphosa was elected into office by parliament and he can be removed by parliament, the same way when the EFF saw the back of former president Jacob Zuma vacate office.

He was addressing EFF members gathered at the Church Square in Pretoria this afternoon, ahead of the march to the Union Buildings.

“You elected parliament, parliament elected the president. Therefore, to say the president must resign or must step down now is not unconstitutional, we have done it before with Jacob Zuma.”

National Shutdown | Malema addresses supporters gathered at Church Square, Pretoria: