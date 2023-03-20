EFF leader Julius Malema has praised demonstrators for protesting in a dignified manner. Today’s national shutdown, being organised by the EFF, is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and for an end to rolling blackouts.

Addressing supporters in Pretoria, Malema said: “Today the topic isn’t whether the shutdown is successful or not, the topic is not whether there was looting or not. There is no looting or burning of property. All EFF members and supporters of the national shutdown did so in a dignified manner.”

#EFFNationalShutdown Malema says they are going to institute legal proceedings against KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for saying they are going into “combat” #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/BNznV8biS7 — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) March 20, 2023