Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has successfully interdicted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from enforcing the proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, for SIU to investigate allegations of academic fraud emanating from his academic qualifications he received at Fort Hare University.

This as he briefly appeared at the Bisho High Court on Tuesday.

The Premier tendered an application at the Bhisho High Court to have the SIU’s investigation declared unlawful and invalid.

In the application, Mabuyane said the investigation on him is an abuse and embarrassment.

Judge Thandi Norman says all respondents in the matter are to bear their own costs.

“I grant the following order, the Special Investigation Unit is interdicted from enforcing the proclamation 84 of 2022, published in government gazette, number 47199 on 5 August 2022. In so far as the SIU is taking steps that are directed at the application pending part B. Each party is to bear its own costs. I hand down the judgement,” adds the Judge Norman.