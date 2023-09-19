The MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison in Mpumalanga Vusi Shongwe has called on law enforcement officials in his department and the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, to check compliance in taverns around the province. This follows a fatal shooting incident at a tavern in Kanyamazane last weekend.

Two unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons, killing two people and injuring 14 others. The tavern has since been closed. Residents say, they heard gunshots at the local tavern just after midnight. Too scared to speak on camera, they say, the safety of patrons must be prioritized. Shongwe inspected the premises and expressed dissatisfaction at what he found.

“If you look at the structure, the building patrons are not safe here, it’s only a palisade that is closing here and anyone who is naughty at night can come with any weapon and injure these people here,” says Shongwe.

This tavern has a valid operating license. The MEC will however conduct investigations on the terms of the licence.

“From what we know there is a valid license for this outlet but looking at the structure we might have to go back and look if processes were followed,” says Gcinumuzi Mashaba, Mpumalanga Economic Regulator.

The community policing forum says such an incident will also affect those who were employed at the establishment.

“We are trusting our law enforcement to bring those who did this to book because it doesn’t org well to the businesses around here because a business is an opportunity for employment for other community members and if it is disturbed, there are a lot of families that are disturbed,” says Petrus Mathebula, CPF Kanyamazane Chairperson.

No arrests have been made and investigations are still ongoing.

