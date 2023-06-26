The Mpumalanga health department is concerned about the number of hijacking incidents of emergency vehicles. This happened after an ambulance was hijacked in Kabokweni, near Whiteriver, on Sunday.

The ambulance was hijacked at the premises of Kabokweni Clinic.

The emergency personnel were confronted by three men who fired several shots at the personnel, who sustained slight injuries.

Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe have called on communities to assist the government in safeguarding facilities and healthcare workers.