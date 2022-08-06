Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, has called on all women in Gauteng to march to the High Court in Pretoria and the Union Buildings on Women’s Day, to highlight the country’s high rape statistics, while speaking at the launch of Women’s Month in Mabopane north of Pretoria.

This is in the wake of the gang rape of eight women allegedly by illegal miners in Krugersdorp last week.

Mazibuko explains, “We are in a democracy but we see women forever being oppressed. Patriarchy is a problem in this country. As women we must stand up and fight to ensure that the rights and dignity of women are restored. So our march must start at the church square. We will picket in front of the Judges and say you judges are the ones setting rapists free.”