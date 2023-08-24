Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe has expressed concern on the growing number of law enforcement officers getting arrested for robbery-related offences, including cash-in-transit heists.

At least four officers in the province are currently in custody for cash-in-transit heists. They include 29-year-old City of Mbombela traffic officer, Khanyisile Nyalunga. She was arrested last month for allegedly aiding cash-in-transit robbers.

Shongwe has blamed greed for some officers’ involvement in crime.

“It is not the society, or character, it is because they are naughty, they are greedy, they like things. These people are paid by the state and there is no police in he SAPS who have joined the police at the time when when this flying squad joined the SAPS, who are lesser than a sergeant.”

-Reporting by Michael Mdluli