The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it welcomes the appointment of senior party members to assist in its preparations for the elections next year.

Senior party leaders, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Bheki Cele, Senzo Mchunu, and Mike Mabuyakhulu are some of the leaders deployed to help the party run its elections campaign. The party held a media briefing in Durban post its Executive committee meeting.

The ANC in Luthuli House is leaving nothing to chance in attempts to regain control of the second-biggest province in the country.

Last week, the party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula together with senior party members descended on the province to assess the state of the party.

Among some of the decisions taken was the deployment of senior party members to assist the provincial executive committee ahead of the elections.

The party’s Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo denied reports that some within the province were opposed to the appointment of former Deputy Chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu.

“It was an agreement that we really need re-enforcement to make sure that we expand our human resource capacity. What we should not run away from is that experience in the movement and anywhere even in corporate works,” says Mtolo.

The party has seen a sharp decline in support at the local government level, losing more than 13 wards in recent by-elections.

Meanwhile, Mtolo has questioned the decision of the National Executive Committee of the ANCWL to dissolve the recently held provincial conference of the league. The conference was marred by allegations of irregularities.

“I think the Women’s League NEC, I think they missed many steps in the process for example in the constitution of the woman’s league there is no nullification. It’s only a court of law that can nullify a conference. If there are disputes in a conference, you subject dispute to a due process you don’t just get a report and you dismiss,” Mtolo adds.

The provincial leadership says it will continue to recognise the newly elected women’s league until its appeals process has been finalised.