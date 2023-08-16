African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has summoned the Provincial Executive and government deployees in KwaZulu-Natal. Luthuli House is worried about the apparent slow pace of service delivery in the province. The ANC has been on the backfoot electorally in recent by-elections in the province.

Luthuli House is not impressed with the dismal performance of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and the Provincial Executive in government. Mbalula has kick-started the process to bring back Former Deputy Chairperson in the province Mike Mabuyakhulu, to assist in the running of the provincial election campaign. However, he has met with resistance from some within the provincial leadership, who may perceive Mabuyakhulu as a threat to their own political ambitions.

“Yes, he is being considered as one of the many comrades that have very strong elections management skills and experience and there is no way that they cannot utilize all and when we are now heading for a very spirited election campaign but the detail of that outcome will be contained in the statement that will be issued at the end of the visit,” says ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

Government deployees were also summoned to report on their performance in government. The province has been struggling with a slow pace of service delivery according to Luthuli House, with the performance of Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube cited as inadequate. Recent by-elections have seen the ANC losing to the IFP in the province, where it used to draw a lot of votes in the past.

“The intention of this visit is to deliberate and look at the state of the organisation since the first visit that took place sometime earlier in the year. So, this is a follow up visit to look at the commitments and recommendations that were made in that interaction,” says Bhengu-Motsiri.

It’s all hands-on deck for ANC in KwaZulu-Natal as the party gets its election machinery ready for the 2024 general election.

Luthuli House has brought Mabuyakhulu to assist in the running of the election as he has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fraud and corruption trial he faced.