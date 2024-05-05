ANC Eastern Cape leader dies following January shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has expressed sorrow following the passing of its Deputy Chairperson in the Dr W.B. Rubusana region, Ntombikayise Tom.

Tom died in hospital from gunshot wounds sustained in January this year.

She was shot while entering her Mdantsane home by an unknown assailant after returning from an ANC rally.

Tom was also an ANC councillor in the Buffalo City Metro serving as the MMC for Corporate Services.

ANC Spokesperson Gift Ngqondi says she was a servant of the people and a dedicated advocate for equality.