ANC leaders must address people’s immediate challenges: Mbeki

Former African National Congress (ANC) President Thabo Mbeki says party leaders must address the immediate challenges of the people.

Yesterday, Mbeki visited ANC icons and families in Pretoria as he campaigns for the May 29 elections.

He visited the homes of veterans of the party, Peter Magano, Sina Modjadi, Angie Mlilwane and MK veteran Tlou Cholo who trained with him.

Mbeki commended the party’s election campaign but said leaders need to address issues such as crime.

He says, “I am very glad about what is happening in terms of the campaign, but there are certain weaknesses, there are not enough posters there to communicate with the population plus we have to be responding, sure we’ve got to be talking about 30 years and the achievements, that’s correct, but at the same time we have to talk about the immediate challenges that people are facing, such as the problem of crime that is raised here in Mabopane for instance, it’s an urgent problem so it needs an engagement with the police service. There is a distance between the people and the police service.”

VIDEO: Mbeki visits struggle stalwarts ahead of the elections: