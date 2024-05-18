Freedom Front Plus confident of victory in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) leader in Limpopo Marcelle Maritz says she is confident the party will acquire two or more seats in the Limpopo legislature after the looming general elections.

Maritz was speaking at her campaign trail in Louis Trichardt.

The party currently has one seat in the Limpopo legislature.

According to Maritz, she is optimistic that the VF Plus will garner more support ahead of the polls.

“The party brings hope so we are praying and hoping that people will see after 30 years what they have got in their votes. Their votes didn’t work for 30 years. Give us five years time to help all these challenges to be resolved, rebuild and restored. I do believe in the people and that they will do the right things by stopping to vote in a corrupt government. Therefore, I believe we will grow to two or three members in the legislature,” she says.

VF Plus supporters who attended the rally say they are also confident that the party will perform better in these elections.

FF Plus presents its plan to rebuild South Africa: