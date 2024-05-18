Vote us into power to realise change, says ATM leader Vuyo Zungula

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African Transformation Movement (ATM) President Vuyo Zungula says they will do more to improve the lives of South Africans if elected into power. He was addressing supporters at a rally in Sipaqeni, Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape, where he also handed over a house to an impoverished family.

The family of seven, is headed by a 25-year-old, who has six siblings. They had been living in a dilapidating two-room mud house.

The 25-year-old, who has been looking after her siblings alone for the past three years, said owning or getting a decent home was a relief for her and her family.

Meanwhile, Zungula said decent homes and access to education are some of the party’s top priorities.

“As we’ve done with this particular household, we are doing it across the different provinces and across the country with limited resources because we have a political will as the party to who what is right by the people,” he says.

He adds: “We want to emphasise that with only two seats and with limited representation across the entire country, when it comes to councillors, we have done a lot as a party. We are just asking people that on May 29, the increase our power.”

