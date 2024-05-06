ANC remains confident that it will emerge victorious

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The ANC says despite challenges facing the country, it remains confident that it will emerge victorious after the general elections later this month. The party has deployed all its National Executive Committee members to KwaZulu-Natal, to intensify its election campaign in the province.

KwaZulu-Natal has the second highest number of registered voters after Gauteng at just over 5.7 million.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the ANC’s special extended meeting in Durban.

NEC members will be crisscrossing the province to seek a renewed electoral mandate. KwaZulu-Natal contributes a significant number of votes for the party nationally.

The ANC’s national spokesperson says the party remains confident of a clear victory despite facing challenges in government such as the high unemployment rate and poor services delivery in some areas.

“The ANC remains the only party that is trusted by the society at large, adding that party has decided to deploy its senior leaders in the province to intensify the campaign,” says Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, ANC National Spokesperson.

Bhengu-Motsiri says the decision by the party to suggest a postponement of former ANC president Jacob Zuma’s disciplinary hearing, initially scheduled for Tuesday, was correct.

“The decision to postpone the DC hearing of former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday was because of the fear of violence among the two party supporters.”

The ANC says some of its NEC members will remain in the province beyond the stipulated deployment.

