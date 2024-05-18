Political leaders commend those who voted in different SA missions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended South Africans who voted in different South African missions around the world. Citizens living abroad have been casting their ballots in the 2024 elections.

The elections in South Africa take place on the 29th of this month, with special votes occurring in the two days before the national elections. The ANC president who was campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal says this is a clear demonstration that South Africans have heeded the call to exercise their right to vote.

“It’s really uplifting for our democracy that people are coming out in their thousands all over the world to go and vote in various places. And their vote is a support for our democracy,” says Ramaphosa.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is happy to see many South Africans participating in democratic processes even though they are not in the country. DA abroad chairperson, Ludre Stevens says he’s thrilled to see democracy unfolding.

“More than 24 000 South Africans registered in London alone. Everyone is realizing that the elections are crucial.”

Video: 2024 Elections – South Africans abroad come out in their numbers to vote: Sophie Mokoena

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema says the youth came out in numbers to cast their ballots in different missions around the world. Malema says it is important that young people are participating in democratic processes.

“We are very happy that they have come out in their numbers and got to vote, and we hope they will do the right thing and vote for change. So we are happy and that tells you what’s going to happen on the 29th of May.”

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has also weighed in on the voting abroad.

Commending the voters, party President, Velenkosini Hlabisa says: “I know many of people of South Africa who are living abroad most of them is because of some unhappiness. But it does not help to complain and don’t take an action. Let us all stand up and take action to fix our country.”

A significant turnout was reported in London, which has the largest number of eligible voters, exceeding 24 000.

Voting will continue in London on Sunday.

2024 Elections | Ex-pats voting abroad described as being true patriots: