Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been elected as the African National Congress’ (ANC) new KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier candidate. This follows Sihle Zikalala’s resignation last week.

The ANC’s provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, was speaking during a media briefing in Durban.

“Today it is our great pleasure to announce to you, comrade Nomusa Dube-Ncube as the premier nominee. She is not new in a leadership position and she presents herself in various positions in the organisation and government. In this leadership, you will understand that women comrades are not mere numbers. We are committed to taking the position of the people in the province with women at the helm of leadership.”

Video: Sihle Zikalala briefs the media following resignation as KZN Premier

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal initially recommended three names to the party’s national structures to replace Zikalala.

Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and ANC members in the provincial legislature, Amanda Bani and Mbali Fraizer, have been put forward as possible replacements.

Zikalala lost the closely contested provincial elective conference last month to Siboniso Duma.

At the time, Duma was quick to dispel initial rumours that Zikalala would be recalled.