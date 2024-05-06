ANC officially communicates with Zuma regarding DC postponement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) has officially communicated to former ANC President Jacob Zuma that his DC hearing has been postponed.

This is revealed in a notice of postponement dated, 6 May 2024, which cites security concerns as the reason behind the postponement.

The notice further informs Zuma that a new date for the disciplinary hearing will be arranged after the general elections.

This notice comes after ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula advised the NDC, an independent structure, that such an activity needs to be held in abeyance until after the elections due to the security concerns.

Zuma is charged with two counts of contravening the ANC constitution due to his involvement with the MK Party.

It is unclear at this stage whether the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is still mobilising its troops to descend on Luthuli House on Tuesday.

Reports on Sunday, however, suggest that MK Party still plan to attend the now postponed disciplinary hearing.