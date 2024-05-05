Mbalula defends timing of Zuma’s DC

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Former ANC President Jacob Zuma will not be hauled before a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, with the party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula deciding to postpone the hearing to a date yet to be determined.

Addressing the media at the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg today, Mbalula defended the party’s timing in taking action against Zuma ahead of the May 29 polls.

Zuma is facing two charges relating to contravening the rules of the governing party’s Constitution.

This comes after he threw his weight behind the new political party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) last year and encouraged the electorate to vote for the party.

Zuma is also the leader of the MK Party and has since campaigned for it ahead of the elections.

The ANC has previously indicated that there was no need to take action against its former leader as he had voluntarily left the organization, despite Zuma maintaining that he was still a member of the governing party.

Mbalula says, “The events around Jacob Zuma have been fluid and rapidly so, from the announcement of voting for MK to now leading the party. In between that, we need to remind you about the decisions the ANC have taken, the NEC in its last meeting took a decision that we evoke a rule in our Constitution to formally take action against Jacob Zuma and that led to the action of him being suspended.”

He says the ANC is committed to developing and, where necessary, correcting its members and leaders.

He says, “As renewal gains momentum, those whose conduct is in conflict with our values and principles, the criminals, the corrupt, the careerists and factionalists, and those who actively work against the organisation will find themselves outside the party.”

“Some of these elements, including former leaders of the ANC, have through their pronouncements and actions clearly and unambiguously placed themselves outside the ANC through violation of its Constitution, the solemn contract between the organisation and its members, by standing in an election for local, provincial or national government or acting as the election agent or canvasser of a person standing in such election for any political party and in opposition to a candidate duly endorsed by the NEC or PEC.”

Mbalula says, “These members have in the eyes of ANC members and society effectively “constructively resigned” or “expelled themselves” from the ANC. Notwithstanding this reality, the ANC is committed to the rule of law and following the provisions processes set out in the ANC Constitution, including disciplinary processes.”

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula briefs media on Zuma’s DC process:

