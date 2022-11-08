Nkosinathi Phakathi, an alleged serial rapist, will know his fate in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge in Johannesburg later on Tuesday.

Phakathi pleaded guilty to 148 charges, these include 89 rapes, 42 kidnappings, six of compelling a child to witness a sexual act, four of forcing a minor to rape, two of assault and two of sexual assault.

His guilty plea was read out in court last week, where details were laid bare on how he targetted his victims, with the youngest being 9 years old.

The matter has 96 dockets, which were opened and placed on the roll and Phakathi was linked to the cases through DNA evidence. The majority of his victims were teenagers, who would be coming back or going to school.

Phakathi lured his victims while they were walking to and from school and allegedly raped them on church premises.

He went on the rampage in the Ekurhuleni area between 2012 and 2021.

