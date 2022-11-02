Judgment in the case of serial rapist, Nkosinathi Phakathi, will be handed down on the 8th of November in the High Court sitting in Palmridge, east of Johannesburg.

Phakathi is charged with 148 counts including rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He pleaded guilty to terrorising women in the Ekurhuleni area, east of Johannesburg, for nine years. His alleged rape spree dates back to 2012.

He was arrested in March last year in Etwatwa.

Nkosinathi Phakathi walked into the dock, seemingly unfazed, despite the havoc he wreaked over nine years. This matter has 96 dockets, which were opened and placed on the roll.

Phakathi was linked to these cases through DNA evidence. The majority of his victims were teenagers, who would be coming back or going to school.

It’s understood that he would pretend to be an electrician to gain entrance to his victims’ homes.

Community groups are calling for the harshest sentence to be imposed on Phakathi for his crimes.

The Department of Community Safety’s Sharol Dhlamini says, “It’s shocking because these were minors.”