Court to deliver judgment in alleged Facebook rapist case

The Thohoyandou High Court in Limpopo is expected to hand down judgment in a case against a 34-year-old man who allegedly lured women through social media and raped them.

Mukovhe Makhavhu is accused of duping unsuspecting women on Facebook under the pretence of being a prophet before raping and robbing them around Thohoyandou.

Makhavhu is facing five counts of rape.

He will know his fate today on whether he is guilty or not.

He managed to attract over 100 000 followers on his Facebook account.

The account in the name of Elma Mutavhatsindi lured women to various places, including at the Mutshindudi River and Phiphidi outside Thohoyandou where they were allegedly raped.