Lesotho national sentenced to life for raping his son

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 37-year-old Lesotho National has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of his son and a fine of R3 500 or six months imprisonment for being in the country illegally by the Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court.

Police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring says the man took his nine-year-old son with him to the mountain to dig for muti and raped him.

The rape incident took place in November 2021.

The boy reported the incident to his stepmother.

Free State community calls for justice after child rape

In another rape incident reported in the province in December last year, the family of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Bloemfontein wants justice to prevail.

It’s alleged a man in his early thirties asked to accompany three minors aged nine, five and three to a spaza shop.

According to reports, he then forced the children to remove their clothes before he allegedly raped the nine-year-old.

VIDEO | Free State community devastated after child rape:

-Additional reporting by Aphumelele Mdlalane