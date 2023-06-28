The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) says President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued letters of suspension for Judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.

This follows the recommendation of the JSC in April for the two to be suspended pending the outcome of a tribunal investigating delays that several of their judgments suffered.

The complaint against the two judges were lodged by Judge President, Dunstan Mlambo in 2020.

The complaint resulted from a number of of judgments which were, at the time, reserved for between six and 26 months.

The Norms and Standards of Judicial Officers places a cap of three months on reserved judgements. JSC spokesperson, Advocate Sesi Baloyi explains.

“The JSC is in the process of appointing a tribunal for each one of the judges. As of today being the 28th of June, the President has issued letters of suspension to the judges.”

