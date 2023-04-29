Two judges, including one who presides over the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, will be allowed to finalise all matters presently before them after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended that action be taken against them.

The JSC has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.

The JSC has also recommended that a Judicial Conduct Tribunal be established to consider complaints that the judges failed to deliver numerous reserved judgments in the stipulated time frames.

Research and Advocacy Officer from Judges Matter, Mbekezeli Benjamin and Legal Analyst, Mpumelelo Zikalala, spoke to SABC News about the matter in greater detail.

