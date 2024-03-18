Judge Maumela to appear before Judicial Conduct Tribunal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng High Court Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela will appear before a Judicial Conduct Tribunal today.

The Tribunal led by retired Justice of the Constitutional Court, Chris Jafta, is expected to probe a complaint lodged by Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo against Judge Maumela.

Mlambo laid a complaint against Judge Maumela regarding alleged excessive delays in handing down a significant number of judgments.

Judge Maumela was suspended in June 2023 while he presided over the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa Trial.

Judicial Conduct Tribunal Investigates Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela:

The Judicial Services Commission recommended in April 2023, that Judge Maumela and Justice Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi be suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry after complaints about them delaying judgments.

At the time, it was believed that some of Maumela’s judgments had been outstanding for between seven and 26 months.