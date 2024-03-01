Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela to appear before Judicial Tribunal in March

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Suspended Gauteng High Court Judge, Tshifhiwa Maumela will appear before a Judicial Conduct Tribunal in March.

The Tribunal led by retired Justice of the Constitutional Court, Chris Jafta, will probe a complaint lodged by Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo against Judge Maumela.

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo laid a complaint against Judge Maumela regarding alleged excessive delays in handing down a significant number of judgments.

Maumela was suspended in June last year, while he was presiding over the high profile Senzo Meyiwa Trial.

A Judicial Conduct Tribunal is set up to investigate the most serious allegations of misconduct against a judge including gross judicial misconduct.

If a tribunal delivers a guilty verdict and the JSC confirms it, the judge may be impeached and removed from office.

