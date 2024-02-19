Deadline looms for ANC to hand over cadre deployment records

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Today marks the deadline for the African National Congress (ANC) to submit its full cadre deployment records dating back to January 1, 2013, to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The Constitutional Court rejected the ANC’s final appeal bid against a High Court judgment that mandated the handover within five working days.

The governing party is under pressure to comply with the court order, and the DA has warned that failure to do so may lead to the official opposition pursuing a contempt of court order. Such an order could result in consequences such as fines, imprisonment, or both.

The requested records form part of the DA’s broader objective of challenging the constitutionality of cadre deployment.

ANC’s cadre deployment appeal dismissed

The DA says it has rejected a request for an extension by the ANC to hand over its full record of the cadre deployment committee.

The DA shadow minister of Public Service and Administration, Leon Schreiber says the ANC must meet today’s deadline…

Schreiber says, “We have been very clear that we will not grant a further delay in this matter, but also if they do not comply then they will actually be in contempt of the constitutional court and you will have a governing party in South Africa that is triggering a constitutional crisis if it undermines the highest court in the land, and we will at that stage take further legal action including requesting contempt of court ruling similar to the one that resulted in former President Zuma being imprisoned.”

