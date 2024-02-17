DA gives ANC Monday deadline to hand over cadre deployment records

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The DA has given the ANC a deadline of 5pm on Monday to hand over complete records of its cadre deployment committee dating back to the 1st of January 2013.

This is in line with a Constitutional Court order.

Speaking at the DA’s election manifesto launch in Pretoria, party leader John Steenhuisen says after delaying for more than three years following the DA’s initial request for the records to be made public, the ANC yesterday asked the opposition party for more time.

“No, you cannot get more time. Not to hand over these records and not in government. You have wasted South Africa’s time for long enough. And we will say you will comply with the Constitutional Court’s ruling or you will all go to jail for contempt of court because that is where they belong, not at the Union Buildings, they belong in jail and we still use the precedent created that sent Zuma back to jail which includes prison time to prove it.”

