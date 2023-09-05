Democratic Alliance (DA) Spokesperson Solly Malatsi says the African National Congress (ANC) has a legal obligation to release its minutes and recordings of its cadre deployment committee to the DA.

He says the ruling party has to do away with secrecy which makes it impossible for South Africans to see how appointment processes are done.

However, the ANC is considering new legal options after the Supreme Court dismissed the party’s leave to appeal a cadre deployment ruling.

The Appeals court dismissed with cost, the ANC’s application to appeal a Gauteng High Court ruling which compels the party to hand over complete records of its national cadre deployment committee to the DA within five days.

Malatsi says the cadre deployment has done serious damage to the state of governance in the country and hope it could be declared unconstitutional and unlawful.

He says, “We hope that as a country we fought hard to ensured that there is a rule of law, bad separation of powers in the country that they would respect the fact that the appeal has been disused and now they have to comply ruling made by the Gauteng High Court to release those minutes that they are now compelled to do so. Cadre diplomat enabled an environment for state capture to thrive and we believe that the cadre deployment committee blends the line between the party and the state.”

DA MP, Leon Schreiber has described its latest victory at the Supreme Court of Appeal as a vindication.

Schreiber says, “Today’s ruling is another huge step forward for the DA’s fight against cadre deployment and in our quest for transparency. The ANC now has five days to hand over complete records including email conversations, meeting minutes, WhatsApp conversations and CV’s of all cadre deployment committee meetings and interactions dating back to the 1st of January 2013 when President Cyril Ramaphosa became the chairman of this committee.”

VIDEO: Political analyst, Thamsanqa Malinga on ANC’s cadre deployment bid dismissed:



Additional reporting by Canny Maphanga.